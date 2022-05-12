Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Marshalls (LON:MSLH – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MSLH. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Marshalls from GBX 790 ($9.74) to GBX 770 ($9.49) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 885 ($10.91) price objective on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

MSLH stock opened at GBX 527.50 ($6.50) on Wednesday. Marshalls has a one year low of GBX 518.50 ($6.39) and a one year high of GBX 857 ($10.57). The stock has a market cap of £1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 19.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 638.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 675.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.60 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Marshalls’s previous dividend of $4.70. Marshalls’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.33%.

In other news, insider Martyn Coffey sold 48,902 shares of Marshalls stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 593 ($7.31), for a total transaction of £289,988.86 ($357,525.41).

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; artificial grass; garden and driveway design tools; and stone products.

