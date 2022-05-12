Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 115,134 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,636,306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,134 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.29% of T-Mobile US worth $421,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 5.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 6.2% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.7% in the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US stock opened at $123.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $154.19 billion, a PE ratio of 55.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.47.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.10.

About T-Mobile US (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.