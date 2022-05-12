Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 711,341 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,845,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 711,341 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 4.39% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $297,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 317.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,989,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,394 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 42.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,455,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,441,000 after purchasing an additional 735,350 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter worth approximately $20,260,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter worth approximately $18,954,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 191.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 608,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,624,000 after buying an additional 399,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $35.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.96 and its 200 day moving average is $42.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SKX. OTR Global raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.44.

In related news, President Michael Greenberg purchased 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $985,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 11,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $506,436.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 153,501 shares of company stock worth $6,646,593. Insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

