Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 9,580 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,912,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 9,580 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.56% of Quest Diagnostics worth $330,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,689,266,000 after purchasing an additional 806,359 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,229,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $558,709,000 after purchasing an additional 64,550 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,186,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $378,329,000 after purchasing an additional 29,895 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,773,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $257,686,000 after purchasing an additional 57,258 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,506,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $260,583,000 after purchasing an additional 38,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DGX. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.92.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DGX opened at $133.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $125.77 and a 1-year high of $174.16. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.26.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.30. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

