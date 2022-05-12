Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $283.70 Million Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,422,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 963,521 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $283,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VICI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 218.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 249.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:VICI traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $27.16. 52,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,316,571. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.40 and a 200-day moving average of $28.49. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $416.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.84 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 63.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 89.44%.

VICI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.73.

In other news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz purchased 2,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

