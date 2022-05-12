Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,896,911 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 834,740 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $353,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Credicorp by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Credicorp by 1,857.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period.

Shares of BAP stock opened at $121.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.56. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $88.67 and a 12-month high of $182.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.87.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The bank reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($0.06). Credicorp had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $938.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.24 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 15.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Credicorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Credicorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

