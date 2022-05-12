Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 672,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,746 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.68% of Pool worth $380,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 1,420.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Martha S. Gervasi purchased 300 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on POOL. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Pool from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Longbow Research raised shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $538.80.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $380.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.50. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $380.10 and a fifty-two week high of $582.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $432.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $484.74.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 69.76%. Pool’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 17.81%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

