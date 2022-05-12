Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 396,417 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,343,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 396,417 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $316,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPN. Boston Partners boosted its position in Global Payments by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,705,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $636,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,708 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,557,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $716,066,000 after purchasing an additional 92,854 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2,266.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,895,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,706 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,808,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,532,000 after acquiring an additional 93,042 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 197.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,457,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $117.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.42 and a 52 week high of $200.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 28.65%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total value of $63,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,006 shares of company stock worth $270,255. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

