Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 141,006 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,409,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 141,006 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.24% of Tractor Supply worth $336,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 184,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,086,000 after purchasing an additional 84,568 shares during the period. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,330,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $191.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $170.82 and a 12 month high of $241.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.63.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.20%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSCO. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.05.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

