Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 455,615 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,912,775 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 455,615 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in eBay were worth $459,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 13.8% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 22,306 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 9.9% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 145,116 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $10,111,000 after acquiring an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 48.7% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of eBay by 18.7% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 177,500 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $12,366,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of eBay by 21.6% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,507,902 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $105,056,000 after acquiring an additional 268,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $2,696,527.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $88.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.76.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $45.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2.73, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.47 and a 12 month high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 5.16%.

eBay Company Profile (Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.