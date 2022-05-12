Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 659,529 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,049,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 659,529 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 3.56% of STAG Industrial worth $290,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 100.2% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $629,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,254.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,400,750. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STAG traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.02. 4,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,684. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $48.27.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $159.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.38 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.31%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STAG. Raymond James decreased their target price on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

About STAG Industrial (Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.