Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,978 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $65,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 40,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7,526.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 276,448 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 38.4% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 20.6% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 59,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares during the period. Finally, Notis McConarty Edward grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the third quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 27,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.76.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total value of $57,826,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 376,273 shares of company stock worth $130,897,471 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $325.87. 4,254,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,507,200. The company has a market cap of $316.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $305.61 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $348.93 and its 200-day moving average is $353.23.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

