Matrix AI Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $395,953.00 (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 27% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 12th. Matrix AI Network has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and $395,953.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Matrix AI Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded down 56.6% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Matrix AI Network Coin Profile

Matrix AI Network (MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrix.io . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

Matrix AI Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matrix AI Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Matrix AI Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

