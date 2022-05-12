Mawson Infrastructure Group (MIGI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:MIGI opened at $2.90 on Thursday. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.23. The company has a market cap of $207.60 million, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 2.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIGI. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. 3.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Mawson Infrastructure Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc, a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in North Sydney, Australia.

