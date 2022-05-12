Maxcoin (MAX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6.00

Maxcoin (MAX) traded up 124.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 12th. During the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded up 36.1% against the dollar. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Maxcoin has a market capitalization of $437,432.44 and $6.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maxcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,390.81 or 0.99700885 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00033591 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00115904 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00182459 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.65 or 0.00216501 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00104871 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00006108 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002835 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maxcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maxcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.