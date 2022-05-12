Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.07-$4.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.50 billion-$4.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.52 billion.

Shares of NYSE:MMS traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $64.56. 31,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.70. Maximus has a fifty-two week low of $63.97 and a fifty-two week high of $94.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Maximus will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MMS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Maximus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maximus from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 325,345 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,920,000 after purchasing an additional 26,547 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Maximus by 4.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Maximus by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,267,000 after buying an additional 63,752 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Maximus by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 139,106 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,082,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Maximus by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 125,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,008,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

