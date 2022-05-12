McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. GOLD CORP. is primarily engaged in the precious metal mining business in the continental United States, however, it may also evaluate properties outside the United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of McEwen Mining from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.65.

NYSE MUX opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $242.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.89. McEwen Mining has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.71.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 million. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 41.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McEwen Mining during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in McEwen Mining during the third quarter worth $40,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in McEwen Mining during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in McEwen Mining during the third quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

