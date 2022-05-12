McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CEO Sells $2,876,323.10 in Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,678 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.45, for a total value of $2,876,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brian S. Tyler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 9th, Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of McKesson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.93, for a total value of $1,799,597.34.

On Friday, April 29th, Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of McKesson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.36, for a total value of $1,736,679.68.

On Monday, April 18th, Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of McKesson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.25, for a total value of $1,757,833.50.

Shares of MCK stock traded down $9.84 on Thursday, hitting $322.25. The company had a trading volume of 82,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,734. The firm has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $309.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.65. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $184.43 and a twelve month high of $339.94.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,192.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.07%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,171,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,976,000 after purchasing an additional 269,506 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in McKesson by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,808,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,505,000 after acquiring an additional 68,645 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 4.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,965,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,096,000 after acquiring an additional 235,874 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in McKesson by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,705,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,098,000 after acquiring an additional 168,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,869,000 after acquiring an additional 14,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen lifted their price target on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.08.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

