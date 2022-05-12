McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Given New $331.00 Price Target at Mizuho

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $280.00 to $331.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MCK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of McKesson from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded McKesson from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $320.08.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $332.09 on Monday. McKesson has a twelve month low of $184.43 and a twelve month high of $339.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $309.05 and its 200 day moving average is $265.65. The company has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a PE ratio of 46.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.67.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,192.17% and a net margin of 0.42%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 23.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 26.07%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.25, for a total value of $1,757,833.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total value of $1,025,974.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,612 shares of company stock worth $6,320,085 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 220,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

