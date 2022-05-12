MDA (OTC:MDALF) PT Lowered to C$11.00 at BMO Capital Markets

MDA (OTC:MDALF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 64.18% from the company’s previous close.
MDALF traded up C$0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$6.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418. MDA has a 1 year low of C$5.02 and a 1 year high of C$13.20.
About MDA (Get Rating)
