MDA (OTC:MDALF) PT Lowered to C$11.00 at BMO Capital Markets

MDA (OTC:MDALF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 64.18% from the company’s previous close.

MDALF traded up C$0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$6.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418. MDA has a 1 year low of C$5.02 and a 1 year high of C$13.20.

About MDA (Get Rating)

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that provide satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance.

