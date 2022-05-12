Mechanics Bank (OTC:MCHB) Announces Dividend of $1,012.00

Mechanics Bank (OTC:MCHB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 1012.00 per share on Friday, May 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This is an increase from Mechanics Bank’s previous dividend of $312.00.
Shares of OTC:MCHB opened at $25,250.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25,609.29. Mechanics Bank has a twelve month low of $25,000.00 and a twelve month high of $31,000.00.
