Mechanics Bank (OTC:MCHB) Announces Dividend of $1,012.00

Mechanics Bank (OTC:MCHB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 1012.00 per share on Friday, May 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This is an increase from Mechanics Bank’s previous dividend of $312.00.

Shares of OTC:MCHB opened at $25,250.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25,609.29. Mechanics Bank has a twelve month low of $25,000.00 and a twelve month high of $31,000.00.

Mechanics Bank Company Profile

Mechanics Bank provides various banking services for individual clients, and small and middle-market businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts. It also provides home loans and auto finance services; term loans and lines of credit, multi-family lending and equipment financing services, and trade services and letters of credit; and owner-occupied real estate, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans.

