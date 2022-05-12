Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the credit services provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.
Medallion Financial has a payout ratio of 15.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Medallion Financial to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.
Medallion Financial stock opened at $7.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $191.56 million, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average is $7.99. Medallion Financial has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.
MFIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medallion Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Medallion Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Medallion Financial by 281.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Medallion Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Medallion Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Medallion Financial by 28.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Medallion Financial by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares in the last quarter. 27.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Medallion Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.
