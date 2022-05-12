Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the credit services provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Medallion Financial has a payout ratio of 15.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Medallion Financial to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.

Medallion Financial stock opened at $7.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $191.56 million, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average is $7.99. Medallion Financial has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Medallion Financial ( NASDAQ:MFIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 16.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medallion Financial will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

MFIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medallion Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Medallion Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Medallion Financial by 281.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Medallion Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Medallion Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Medallion Financial by 28.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Medallion Financial by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares in the last quarter. 27.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

