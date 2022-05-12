Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.55. Medtronic reported earnings per share of $1.50 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full-year earnings of $5.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.64 to $5.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $6.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.19.

MDT stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.30. 110,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,380,778. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.60. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,005,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $16,242,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.9% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 14.6% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 52,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 128.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,390,000 after purchasing an additional 257,500 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

