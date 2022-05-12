Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody drug conjugates. The company’s product candidates include XMT-1522 and XMT-1536 which are in clinical stage. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

MRSN has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Shares of MRSN opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.49. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $15.35. The company has a market cap of $237.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.37.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.28). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 101.42% and a negative net margin of 386,500.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 598,086 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $2,499,999.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,120,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,762,084.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRSN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 853.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 112,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 65.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 21,841 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

