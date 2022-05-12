Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Trading Down 7.6%

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) fell 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.02 and last traded at $15.02. 16,955 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 188,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.26.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRUS. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Merus in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.89.

Get Merus alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.67 million, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.24. Merus had a negative net margin of 135.65% and a negative return on equity of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $14.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merus will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Merus news, EVP Peter B. Silverman sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $1,617,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Merus during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Merus by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Merus by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 15.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 4,040.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.