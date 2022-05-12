Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.0% of Glenview Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $31,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,124,750 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,060,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,636 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,186,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,408,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,705 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,584,517 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,223,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,840 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $632,708,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at about $523,687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FB. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.80.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $101,121.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,457 shares of company stock worth $1,796,442 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $8.91 on Wednesday, reaching $188.74. 31,122,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,350,738. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.00 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $510.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.70 and a 200-day moving average of $270.04.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

