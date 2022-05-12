Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Stock Price Down 4.6% Following Insider Selling

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.6% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $81.06 and last traded at $81.06. 468 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 103,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.99.

Specifically, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $31,854.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 2,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $237,602.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,584 shares of company stock valued at $459,361. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.61. The company has a market cap of $893.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.18. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 31.72% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $54.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 677,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,158,000 after purchasing an additional 147,742 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 377,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,226,000 after purchasing an additional 143,452 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,001,000 after buying an additional 225,526 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,223,000 after buying an additional 15,383 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 163,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,746,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

