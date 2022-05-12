Metso (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) Trading Up 5.2%

Metso Co. (OTCMKTS:MXCYY – Get Rating) was up 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $7.78. Approximately 6,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 6,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.87 and a beta of 1.79.
Metso Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MXCYY)
