Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Price Target Lowered to CHF 0.26 at Credit Suisse Group

Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 0.28 to CHF 0.26 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:MYBUF opened at $0.41 on Monday. Meyer Burger Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.44.
About Meyer Burger Technology (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Meyer Burger Technology (MYBUF)
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
Receive News & Ratings for Meyer Burger Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meyer Burger Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.