Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Price Target Lowered to CHF 0.26 at Credit Suisse Group

Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 0.28 to CHF 0.26 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:MYBUF opened at $0.41 on Monday. Meyer Burger Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.44.

Get Meyer Burger Technology alerts:

About Meyer Burger Technology (Get Rating)

Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, produces and sells solar cells and modules primarily in Switzerland. It operates through Photovoltaics and Modules segments. The company offers its products based on proprietary Heterojunction/SmartWire technologies. It also operates in Switzerland, Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meyer Burger Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meyer Burger Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.