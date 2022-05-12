MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 81.6% from the April 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 6.0% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 83,347 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 12.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 276.5% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 244,142 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 179,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. 25.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MFM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.68. 800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,094. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.49. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $7.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

