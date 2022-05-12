Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Bought by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 98.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,311,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651,021 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 0.24% of Microchip Technology worth $114,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 196.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,077,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,443 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $740,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.81.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded down $3.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,486,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,207,504. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.60. The company has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $63.34 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 59.41%.

In other news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $256,270.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903 over the last ninety days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

