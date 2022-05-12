Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.97

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.97 and last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 10982 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

MVST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Microvast from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microvast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MVST. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microvast by 1,107.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 27,599 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Microvast by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 441,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 183,506 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Microvast by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 319,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the period. 32.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

