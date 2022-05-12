Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.97

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.97 and last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 10982 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.
MVST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Microvast from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microvast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.73.
Microvast Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVST)
Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Microvast (MVST)
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.