Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $485.15 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) will report $485.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $489.90 million and the lowest is $476.17 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities reported sales of $436.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full year sales of $1.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MAA shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.09.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded down $0.82 on Monday, reaching $176.28. 21,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,883. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.34. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $154.07 and a twelve month high of $231.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $1.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.30%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,109,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 29.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at $1,868,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 112.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 77,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,468,000 after purchasing an additional 40,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

