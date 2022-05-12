Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Price Target Lowered to $201.00 at Robert W. Baird

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $211.00 to $201.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MIDD. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Middleby from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Middleby from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Middleby currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Middleby stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,641. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.20. Middleby has a one year low of $129.89 and a one year high of $201.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $994.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.97 million. Middleby had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 19.69%. Middleby’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Middleby will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.45, for a total value of $460,900.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 600 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $168.84 per share, with a total value of $101,304.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Middleby during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,864,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in Middleby by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,733,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,114,000 after buying an additional 176,759 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Middleby by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,731,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,748,000 after buying an additional 313,301 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Middleby by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,515,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,282,000 after buying an additional 125,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Middleby by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,411,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,386,000 after buying an additional 66,617 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

