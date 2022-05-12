Mike Rose Buys 5,000 Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$66.48 per share, with a total value of C$332,414.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,769,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$583,053,237.96.

On Monday, May 9th, Mike Rose acquired 10,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$69.80 per share, with a total value of C$698,000.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$48.23 per share, with a total value of C$241,154.00.

TSE:TOU traded down C$2.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$66.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,906,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,549. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$59.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$49.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.39 billion and a PE ratio of 10.80. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a twelve month low of C$28.02 and a twelve month high of C$74.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59.

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.43 by C$0.83. The company had revenue of C$1.53 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 8.6099994 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.09%.

TOU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$87.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$62.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$74.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$67.23.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

