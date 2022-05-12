Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF) Short Interest Update

Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 83.0% from the April 15th total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS MCURF traded up $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,688. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.13. Mind Cure Health has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.40.

Mind Cure Health Inc, a life sciences company, develops and commercializes mental health and wellness products in North America. It focuses on the development of digital therapeutics technology and researching psychedelic compounds to rapidly scale science-backed and evidence-based mental health therapy.

