Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF) Short Interest Update

Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 83.0% from the April 15th total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS MCURF traded up $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,688. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.13. Mind Cure Health has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.40.
Mind Cure Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mind Cure Health (MCURF)
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Mind Cure Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Cure Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.