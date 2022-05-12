Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $529.80 Million

Analysts expect Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTXGet Rating) to report sales of $529.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $525.09 million and the highest is $534.50 million. Minerals Technologies reported sales of $455.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTXGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $519.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.83 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 11.17%. Minerals Technologies’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CL King dropped their price objective on shares of Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

NYSE:MTX traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.07. 632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,009. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.60 and its 200-day moving average is $69.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Minerals Technologies has a twelve month low of $60.31 and a twelve month high of $88.62.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

About Minerals Technologies (Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

