Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) Announces Earnings Results

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Minerva Surgical updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTRS traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.75. The stock had a trading volume of 39,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,549. Minerva Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.46.

Get Minerva Surgical alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Minerva Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on UTRS shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Minerva Surgical from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Minerva Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Minerva Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

About Minerva Surgical (Get Rating)

Minerva Surgical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company offers Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.