MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Price Hits $0.0132 on Top Exchanges

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $22,842.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,141.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,892.47 or 0.06724960 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000290 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003465 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00018209 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.57 or 0.00222344 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.70 or 0.00691861 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00065002 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.35 or 0.00466762 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003794 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MINTME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

