Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.58 Million

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) traded down 16.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 34.1% lower against the dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be bought for $237.70 or 0.00810810 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market cap of $2.57 million and approximately $3.58 million worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.72 or 0.00555051 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,942.06 or 2.01055252 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00031127 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,082.15 or 0.07102350 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 10,812 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

