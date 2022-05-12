MMOCoin (MMO) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.00

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 12th. MMOCoin has a market cap of $93,742.16 and approximately $1.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MMOCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MMOCoin has traded 36.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000193 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded down 51.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000046 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin Coin Profile

MMO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. MMOCoin’s official website is mmocoin.pro. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

MMOCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MMOCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MMOCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

