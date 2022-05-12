Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) Trading Down 9.5%

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOBQ – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.93. Approximately 98,684 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,076,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.18.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mobiquity Technologies stock. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOBQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000. Kepos Capital LP owned 4.07% of Mobiquity Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a marketing and advertising technology and data intelligence company in the United States. The company's advertising technology operating system (ATOS) platform creates an automated marketplace of advertisers and publishers on digital media outlets to host online auctions to facilitate the sale of digital advertising targeted at users engaged on their internet-connected TV, laptop, tablet, desktop computer, mobile, and over-the-top streaming media devices; and gives advertisers the capability to understand and interact with their audiences and engage them by using ads in image and video formats.

