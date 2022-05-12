Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.56-$0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $215.50 million-$216.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.90 million.Model N also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.56-$0.59 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Model N from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research note on Friday, March 25th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Model N from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Get Model N alerts:

NYSE:MODN opened at $23.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Model N has a one year low of $22.18 and a one year high of $39.99. The company has a market cap of $863.46 million, a PE ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Model N will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Laura Selig sold 1,749 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $43,794.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,415 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $86,467.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,562 shares of company stock valued at $520,194. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Model N by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 564,389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,949,000 after acquiring an additional 260,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,491,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,807,000 after buying an additional 131,984 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Model N in the 4th quarter worth about $2,135,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 381,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,982,000 after buying an additional 45,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 29,605 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Model N (Get Rating)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.