Model N (NYSE:MODN) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.14-$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $54.5-$55.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $54.75 million.Model N also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.56-$0.59 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Model N from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Model N from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Model N stock opened at $23.70 on Thursday. Model N has a 12-month low of $22.18 and a 12-month high of $39.99. The stock has a market cap of $863.46 million, a P/E ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Model N’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,058 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $254,668.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laura Selig sold 1,756 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $44,479.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,562 shares of company stock valued at $520,194. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Model N by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 564,389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,949,000 after acquiring an additional 260,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Model N by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,491,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,807,000 after acquiring an additional 131,984 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Model N in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,135,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Model N by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 381,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,982,000 after acquiring an additional 45,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Model N by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 29,605 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

