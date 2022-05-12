Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Juan Andres Sells 195 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) insider Juan Andres sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total transaction of $26,073.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,706.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 4th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total transaction of $306,460.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $306,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $316,740.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total transaction of $315,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.79, for a total transaction of $365,580.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total transaction of $369,320.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $300,020.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00.

Shares of MRNA opened at $123.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.18. The company has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.77. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.01 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $2.42. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.69 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,725 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $773,229,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,103 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Moderna by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,717,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,143 shares during the period. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Moderna by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 5,022,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRNA. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group began coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.92.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

