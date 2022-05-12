Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co increased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,631 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 176.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,526,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,140,000 after buying an additional 2,888,435 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,299,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,331 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,280,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,626,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,600 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mondelez International by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,788,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,581,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $90.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $69.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.25 and its 200-day moving average is $64.04.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

