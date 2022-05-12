MonetaryUnit Trading 22.2% Lower This Week (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $440,750.89 and $3,699.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003982 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000525 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00147860 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 44.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 248,903,634 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

