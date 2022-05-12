MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 92.2% from the April 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MONOY stock traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $16.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,748. MonotaRO has a 52 week low of $14.37 and a 52 week high of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MonotaRO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety protection equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety supplies/safety signs; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools/abrasives; measurement/surveying supplies; work/electric/pneumatic tools; spray/oil/grease/paint/adhesion/repair/welding supplies; and agricultural materials/gardening supplies.

