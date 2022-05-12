MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.37

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.37 and last traded at $14.68, with a volume of 102506 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MonotaRO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 50.47 and a beta of 0.36.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety protection equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety supplies/safety signs; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools/abrasives; measurement/surveying supplies; work/electric/pneumatic tools; spray/oil/grease/paint/adhesion/repair/welding supplies; and agricultural materials/gardening supplies.

