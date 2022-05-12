Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $47.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MEG. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.06.

MEG stock opened at $35.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.71. Montrose Environmental Group has a 1 year low of $35.23 and a 1 year high of $80.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Montrose Environmental Group ( NYSE:MEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.21). Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $143.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.23 million. On average, analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James K. Price acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEG. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 88.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,849,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,203,000 after purchasing an additional 869,957 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 111.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,398,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,342,000 after purchasing an additional 735,554 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,281,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,045,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,253,000 after acquiring an additional 413,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 423.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 344,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,293,000 after acquiring an additional 278,977 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

